Genesis GV70 is Hyundai’s striking new answer to the BMW X3

SEOUL - After relying on sedans to fight its premium car game for perhaps a bit too long, Hyundai’s premium division Genesis has pulled the wraps off its second SUV model, the GV70. This follows the larger GV80 that was revealed earlier this year.

As its name implies the GV70 is based around the G70 sedan, which is a rival to the BMW 3 Series. And while that should theoretically make the GV70 a direct rival to the X3, the new Genesis seems to have a more low-slung and car-like countenance about it, like it’s more of a pumped up estate car than a boxy SUV. And given the striking and distinctive lines that we see on this car, that’s certainly not a bad thing in our book.

Like its Genesis counterparts, the GV70 will be built around a rear-wheel drive platform, but all-wheel drive versions will also be available. Genesis says there will also be a Sport model, which comes with 21-inch G-Matrix pattern-applied wheels, as well as dark chrome garnishes and a large-diameter exhaust.

Genesis has not revealed the engine line-up or the technological features that the newcomer will have, but it is likely to mirror the G70 in offering a choice of 2-litre turbo and 3.3-litre twin-turbo petrol options as well as a 2.2 turbodiesel in some markets.

“The audaciously designed new GV70 breaks new ground for Genesis through purity of design execution,” says Genesis design head SangYup Lee.