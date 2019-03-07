The Geneva Motor Show is known for providing a gluttonous feast of supercars, and this year was nothing short of a horsepower extravaganza, despite the doom and gloom surrounding Brexit and its potentially catastrophic effects on the European motor industry. In keeping with the times, many carmakers were out to prove that electric can be electrifying, and none did it more convincingly than Automobili Pininfarina, with its 1400kW all-electric Battista, said to be capable of running from 0-100km/h in less than two seconds.

It was a battery car assault from all corners, from Lagonda’s All-Terrain concept right through to the little Honda electric city car prototype that’s set to hit the streets soon, while VW's reincarnated beach buggy brought many happy vibes to the show.

But old-school horsepower was also out in full force, with Koenigsegg’s Jesko claiming to be the world’s first 480km/h car and Bugatti’s 1103kW La Voiture Noire becoming the world’s most expensive new car.

But while the show majored on dream cars, it also had plenty for those on real-world budgets, with the all-new Renault Clio and Peugeot 208 making their debuts.

And much much more… Scroll through the gallery above to see the highlights from the show.

IOL Motoring



