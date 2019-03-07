The Automobili Pininfarina Battista is a 1400kW all-electric hypercar said to be capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in under two seconds. Picture: Cyril Zingaro / Keystone via AP. Picture: Cyril Zingaro / Keystone via AP.
Because you definitely wanted another look at the Pininfarina Battista. AP Photo / David McHugh.
If the claims are true, the new Koenigsegg Jesko will be the world's first hypercar capable of doing 300mph (483km/h). Its 5-litre twin-turbo V8 produces 1177kW when running on E85 biofuel. Picture: Martial Trezzini / Keystone via AP.
The Vanquish Vision Concept shows how Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engined supercar might look. It features a bonded aluminium structure and new V6 Engine. Picture: Newspress.
The new AM-RB003 follows the Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro as Aston Martin's third mid-engined vehicle, and it has a greater focus on comfort and everyday road use. Power comes from a new hybrid turbo V6 powertrain. Picture: Martial Trezzini / Keystone via AP.
Replacing the 488 GTB, the F8 Tributo is Ferrari's most powerful V8 to date, with 530kW on command. Picture: Newspress.
The new Piech brand's Mark Zero is yet another electric sports car, this one said to be capable of a 3.2 second 0-100km/h sprint. Picture: Martial Trezzini / Keystone via AP.
The 1103kW Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the most expensive car ever sold new, at the equivalent of R176 million.
The beach buggy is back! Volkswagen's weatherproof ID. Buggy Concept could reach production as a member of the upcoming compact electric car family. Picture: Pierre Albouy / Reuters.
Denis Balibourse / Reuters.
The Audi Q4 e-tron concept previews a battery powered production model that's due in 2020. Picture: Pierre Albouy / Reuters.
The Alfa Romeo Tonale concept shows what the Italian brand's upcoming compact-medium SUV could look like. Picture. Cyril Zingaro / Keystone via AP.
Aston Martin's Lagonda All-Terrain Concept gives a glimpse of the first production model from the reincarnated luxury brand Lagonda, which will now focus on exclusive electric vehicles. Picture: Pierre Albouy / Reuters.
Subaru is letting its hair down, design-wise, with the Viziv Adrenaline Concept. Picture: Martial Trezzini / Keystone via AP.
The new Polestar 2 is Volvo's all-electric answer to the Tesla Model 3. Picture: Cyril Zingaro / Keystone via AP.
Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept. Picture: Cyril Zingaro / Keystone via AP.
The Honda e Prototype closely previews a new rear-driven electric hatchback that's set to go into production later this year. Picture: Denis Balibouse / Reuters.
Kia Imagine Concept. Picture: Newspress.
The Fiat Centroventi concept is said to preview the next-generation Panda. Picture: Denis Balibouse / Reuters.
Nissan IMQ concept. Picture: Pierre Albouy / Reuters.
New Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake. Picture: Denis Balibouse / Reuters.
New Renault Clio. Picture: Cyril Zingaro / Keystone via AP.
New Peugeot 208. Picture: Denis Balibouse / Reuters.
Toyota Corolla hatch GR Sport Hybrid. Picture: Newspress.
The Jaguar I-Pace was was announced as European Car of the Year. Picture: Salvatore di Nolfi / Keystone via AP.
The Geneva Motor Show is known for providing a gluttonous feast of supercars, and this year was nothing short of a horsepower extravaganza, despite the doom and gloom surrounding Brexit and its potentially catastrophic effects on the European motor industry.

In keeping with the times, many carmakers were out to prove that electric can be electrifying, and none did it more convincingly than Automobili Pininfarina, with its 1400kW all-electric Battista, said to be capable of running from 0-100km/h in less than two seconds.

It was a battery car assault from all corners, from Lagonda’s All-Terrain concept right through to the little Honda electric city car prototype that’s set to hit the streets soon, while VW's reincarnated beach buggy brought many happy vibes to the show.

But old-school horsepower was also out in full force, with Koenigsegg’s Jesko claiming to be the world’s first 480km/h car and Bugatti’s 1103kW La Voiture Noire becoming the world’s most expensive new car.

But while the show majored on dream cars, it also had plenty for those on real-world budgets, with the all-new Renault Clio and Peugeot 208 making their debuts.

And much much more… Scroll through the gallery above to see the highlights from the show.

IOL Motoring