Baesweiler, Germany - The Mercedes-AMG G63 already has way more power than it actually needs, so why not just give it an extra 150 or so kilowatts just for fun? That seems to be the thinking behind this new creation, concocted by German tuning company Wheelsandmore.

For starters there is a lot more than just new ‘wheels’ here, as the company has managed to raise the maximum outputs from the standard vehicle’s 430kW and 850Nm, to an insane 582kW and 1000Nm.

To achieve this, the team fitted AMG’s 4-litre V8 motor with larger turbochargers we all as a modified exhaust system and remapped ECU.

But if the aforementioned outputs are too extreme for you, the tuner also offers tamer stages, with 485kW or 522kW options being available.

To ensure that it looks like even more of a bully on the road, the G63 is fitted with 24-inch wheels with 295/30 rubber, but the latter can be upgraded to 355/20 units.

Wheelsandmore says its packages will be available outside of Germany, but no other details have been released as yet.

IOL Motoring



