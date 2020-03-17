Get to know the Porsche 911 Turbo S in new illustrative driving footage

Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche first pulled the virtual covers off its potent new 478kW 911 Turbo S in an online reveal two weeks back, and now the Stuttgart sportscar specialist is taking us for a spin in a new driving video.

But this is more than just your regular driving footage as the video also incorporates numerous ghost graphics to show us how the new 911 flagship’s aerodynamic and other systems work, while also listing the various tech and performance highlights.

If that has you tempted, and you have the means, you won’t have to wait too long to put one of these in your garage as they’re set to reach South Africa in May this year, with the 911 Turbo S Coupe priced at R3 542 000 and the Turbo S Cabriolet listed at R3 716 000, in both cases including Porsche’s three-year/100 000km Drive Plan.

To recap, the 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S models are powered by a new 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine that’s paired with a model-specific eight-speed PDK gearbox. The engine produces 478kW and 800Nm, which is 51kW and 50Nm more than its predecessor offered, and enough - according to factory claims - to rush you from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds.