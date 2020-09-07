Great news, James May, Renault has revealed a new Sandero
MIOVENI, ROMANIA - James May’s favourite budget car has now entered its third generation, with Renault’s Dacia brand having released the first pictures of its new Sandero and Stepway models.
However, Captain Slow will have to wait until September 29 to get all the juicy details about the range. The Grand Tour and ex Top Gear presenter once described the Dacia Sandero, which is badged as a Renault in South Africa and some other markets, as “the essence of a car” with “all the bits you need and nothing more”. The new generation appears to follow that script, but with a bit more style than before.
One of the secrets of this car’s affordability is that it makes use of amortised components from within the Renault parts bin. The current generation appears to have been related to the third-generation Renault Clio, and although Renault doesn’t state it outright, the swoopier appearance of the new Sandero leads us to believe that there’s a fair amount of recycled Clio 4 bits and pieces at play here.
Dacia hasn’t revealed the interior as yet, but the new model is sure to have more features than before, as well as updated cabin tech.
“Increased style, equipment and versatility whilst retaining the fundamentals of simplicity and reliability,” is how Dacia describes its new Sandero.
As before, the range includes an SUV-inspired Stepway variant, and some markets will also get a sedan version known as the Logan, which you’ll see in one of the pictures above.
On the engine front it’s not known at this stage whether the models will carry over the current 66kW 900cc turbopetrol motor, or upgrade to the newer 1-litre unit found in the new-generation Clio and Nissan Micra.
We are currently awaiting confirmation on whether the new Sandero will be coming to South Africa.
On a lighter note, you can check out some of James May’s favourite Sandero moments in the video below: