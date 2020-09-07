Great news, James May, Renault has revealed a new Sandero

MIOVENI, ROMANIA - James May’s favourite budget car has now entered its third generation, with Renault’s Dacia brand having released the first pictures of its new Sandero and Stepway models.

However, Captain Slow will have to wait until September 29 to get all the juicy details about the range. The Grand Tour and ex Top Gear presenter once described the Dacia Sandero, which is badged as a Renault in South Africa and some other markets, as “the essence of a car” with “all the bits you need and nothing more”. The new generation appears to follow that script, but with a bit more style than before.

One of the secrets of this car’s affordability is that it makes use of amortised components from within the Renault parts bin. The current generation appears to have been related to the third-generation Renault Clio, and although Renault doesn’t state it outright, the swoopier appearance of the new Sandero leads us to believe that there’s a fair amount of recycled Clio 4 bits and pieces at play here.

Dacia hasn’t revealed the interior as yet, but the new model is sure to have more features than before, as well as updated cabin tech.

“Increased style, equipment and versatility whilst retaining the fundamentals of simplicity and reliability,” is how Dacia describes its new Sandero.