Russelsheim - Opel has fully revealed its GT X Experimental concept car, which gives us a taste of the styling ideas that its designers are busy concocting for future models. This is particularly true at the front end, where the compact SUV flaunts Opel’s new “Vizor” front end design that will feature on future models launched in the 2020s. Here the headlights, logo as well as cameras and sensors for the assistance systems are all housed behind a darkly tinted Plexiglas structure.

Also central to the brand’s future design language is the ‘Opel Compass’, which sees sharp creases intersecting the Opel badge as the vertical axis, while the wing-shaped daytime running lights act as a horizontal axis.

Opel is clearly gaining a more distinct identity now that it’s freed from GM’s design shackles, and in addition to the two aforementioned themes, the concept also showcases cleaner body lines devoid of any unnecessary design elements - something Opel calls a “visual detox”.

A similar theme applies inside, with all traditional buttons and controls disappearing in favour of a large free-floating “Pure Panel” infotainment screen that sweeps across most of the dashboard.

This certainly seems to be the way of the future, and in that spirit the concept’s power unit is fully electric, fed by a 50kWh compact lithium-ion battery. Opel will slowly electrify its production car range, and plans to offer the option of battery power in every model by 2024.

The concept also offers Level 3 autonomous driving functions, meaning the car can pretty much drive itself but still (legally) needs a driver on standby to intervene if necessary.

“With our PACE! plan, we have a very clear vision of how we want to create a successful future for Opel,” says CEO Michael Lohscheller.

“The focus on a strong brand identity defined by our values - German, approachable, exciting - plays an integral role in our return to sustainable success. Our Brand Concept shows how these values will come to life in our products in the future.”

IOL Motoring



