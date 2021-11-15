GWM King Kong bakkie revealed in China with macho new design

Baoding, China - The first pictures of a new GWM bakkie called the King Kong have been doing their rounds on the net, fuelling speculation about where it will be positioned in relation to the recently-launched P-Series and which markets it will be offered in. The GWM King Kong appears to be under consideration for the Australian market, according to 4x4 Australia, although the representative for that country said it was too early to say whether it is in the pipeline. Should a right-hand drive model make its way there, then a South Africa introduction is certainly not out of the question, although far from confirmed at this stage.

But where does it fit in? According to Australian media outlets, the vehicle will be offered in two sizes, with the smaller version measuring 5365mm in length and the larger derivative stretching to 5635. Interestingly, the former is actually smaller than the current P-Series, which measures 5425mm. The two King Kong models have respective wheelbases of 3140mm and 3410mm, which also fall on either end of the P-Series. Beneath the bonnet, 4x4 Australia says, is a 2.0-litre turbodiesel unit that produces 123kW and 360Nm, meaning it offers slightly more power but less torque than the 120kW/400Nm P-Series. Although its market positioning is not entirely clear, with the vehicle not having been officially announced as yet, Drive reports that the newcomer is likely to serve as a more commercially-oriented alternative to the P-Series.