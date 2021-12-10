GWM Steed gets facelift, engine upgrade and enhanced safety for 2022

Johannesburg - The GWM Steed 5 is one of South Africa’s most affordable bakkies, but it’s also getting a little long in the tooth. But now the Chinese carmaker has freshened it up with an exterior facelift as well as enhanced safety specification and an upgraded diesel engine. The 2022 GWM Steed will be available at dealerships from mid-December onwards, in single cab and double cab formats, and it replaces the current Steed 5, Steed 5e and Steed 6 models.

Exterior styling changes include a new grille and front bumper, while the cabin design has been upgraded to match the look and feel of the previous Steed 6. Beneath the bonnet, the 2.2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine falls away, leaving GWM’s 2.0-litre turbodiesel as the sole option. This oil burner has been given an upgrade for MY2022, gaining 5kW and 15Nm for a total of 110kW at 4000rpm and 320Nm between 1400 and 2800rpm. In all models the diesel engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and, depending on the variant, buyers can choose between rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations.

The facelift also ushers in new spec grades in the form of S and SX, while dual airbags and ABS brakes are now fitted as standard, this in response to the previous Steed’s zero-star NCAP rating. The S serves as the workhorse specification but it’s not completely bare, with standard amenities including manual air conditioning, power steering, remote central locking, AM/FM audio system with USB port and 16-inch steel wheels. The more luxurious SX model adds 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome-plated grille and door handles, fog lights, partial leather seats and rear park distance control. Furthermore, the double cab variant comes with automatic climate control.

All models come with a five-year/100 000km warranty, while the double cab is sold with a service plan valid for three years or 40 000km. 2022 GWM Steed pricing Single Cab

2.0 S 4x2 - R241 900 2.0 S 4x4 - R271 900 2.0 SX 4x4 - R291 900

Double Cab 2.0 SX 4x2 - R324 900 2.0 S 4x4 - R334 900