GWM’s Hilux rivalling Poer: new SA details, including name change

JOHANNESBURG - GWM is hoping to ruffle some feathers in the one-tonne bakkie market with the launch of an all-new product that’s bigger and more sophisticated than anything we’ve seen from the Chinese brand so far.

However, the local importer has had to overcome a naming hurdle following the announcement that models for global markets would be called ‘Poer’. Not only does it sound similar to ‘poor’ when pronounced in English, but it’s perhaps also a bit uncomfortably close to a certain colourful Afrikaans word.

Not missing any of the humour in the situation, GWM South Africa has announced that its new bakkie will be called the ‘P Series’ in South Africa. However, it also saw fit to explain that the name ‘Poer’ is actually meant to be pronounced as ‘power’ and that it was inspired by the Chinese character Poe, whose name can be translated to ‘Cannon’.

2-litre turbodiesel engine for SA

While the bakkie is fitted with a 2-litre turbopetrol engine in most overseas markets, GWM SA has confirmed that local variants will receive an all-new 2-litre turbodiesel that features a variable vortex intake manifold. The company hasn’t confirmed output figures as yet, but Australian media reports have been throwing around figures of 120kW and 400Nm.