GWM's Tank 600 revealed as Land Cruiser Prado-rivalling SUV
The first official pictures of GWM’s new Tank 600 SUV have surfaced on the web ahead of its public debut at the upcoming Chengdu Motor Show.
According to CarsGuide, the new body-on-frame SUV will boast similar dimensions to the Toyota Prado, with an overall length in the region of five metres.
The Tank 600 will be powered by a new 3.0-litre V6 turbopetrol that produces around 260kW and 500Nm, CarsGuide added. The engine will be paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive system.
Not much else is known about the newcomer, which will be the second model to be launched under the Chinese carmaker’s Tank sub-brand, following the recent release of the Tank 300 compact SUV, which boasts boxier styling than its bigger sibling.
While GWM’s Haval brand mostly produces car-like SUVs that fall more on the ‘crossover’ side of the spectrum, the Tank brand is aimed at clients who seek a more rugged package with genuine off-road ability.
On that note, it’s unclear what the introduction of the new Tank 600 means for the similarly-sized and similarly-rugged Haval H9. It’s likely that the two will run alongside each other.
It’s also not clear whether any of the new Tank models will be introduced to South Africa. However, there is at least some hope of right-hand drive production as CarExpert reports that GWM is currently investigating the possibility. Haval’s Australian division is eyeing the Tank brand with great interest, the publication reports, although no launch plans have been announced as yet.
The Tank brand could certainly slot comfortably into the South African market, by providing a more rugged alternative to the current Haval-branded SUVs, which are selling up a storm.