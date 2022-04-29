Hardcore Ineos Grenadier here soon: SA pricing and specs released

Johannesburg - South African 4x4 enthusiasts will soon be able to get their hands on the Ineos Granadier, which is a new five-seat station wagon that’s regarded by many as a modern equivalent of the original Land Rover Defender. Ineos has announced South African pricing and specifications ahead of the order books opening on 18 May, along with an online configurator and customer contact centre.

The Ineos Granadier will initially be available in a range of six models, priced from R1,416,985 for the standard model, while the higher-spec Trailmaster and Fieldmaster editions are both priced from R1,528,940. Buyers can choose between BMW-sourced 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, which both cost the same amount. The petrol engine produces 210kW and 450Nm, while the twin-turbo diesel is good for 183kW and 550Nm. Both offer a braked towing capacity of 3.5-tonnes. The Ineos Grenadier engines are paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox and a permanent four-wheel drive system with a two-speed transfer case sourced from Tremec.

Standard on the Trailmaster and optional on the other models are front and rear electronically actuated diff locks with 100% mechanical engagement. These diff locks can be independently toggled from the overhead control panel and they automatically disengage at 75km/h to protect the drivetrain. Its off-roading brag sheet also includes a ground clearance of 264mm, wading depth of 800mm and respective approach, breakover and departure angles of 36.2, 28.2 and 31.6 degrees. The Ineos Grenadier is built around a full box-section ladder frame chassis, and it also features heavy-duty solid beam axles that were designed for extreme off-road conditions and heavy loads. The Grenadier’s standard under-ride protection includes front and rear skid plates as well as fuel tank protection.

17-inch steel wheels are standard, but buyers can also opt for 18” steelies or alloys available in 17” or 18” sizes. The interior of the Ineos Grenadier was designed to be durable and heard-wearing and the company says it can be easily washed down. Five interior drain valves mean owners can hose out the floor without concerns of damaging interior materials. An IP54K rating for critical components in the cabin ensures the odd splash won’t damage the switchgear or electronics, Ineos says. But in this case hard wearing doesn’t necessarily mean spartan. The Grenadier comes with a DAB+ audio system as standard, featuring Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity as well as the Ineos Pathfinder navigation system that was specifically developed for adventures.

An optional compass and altimeter are included on Trailmaster and Fieldmaster Editions, conveniently integrated into the centre console. Owners will also enjoy a high degree of adaptability, with open-source pre-wiring for all the equipment an owner could need. The Grenadier is equipped with three 10A circuits as standard, switchable from the overhead control panel. For heavy duty applications, including light bars and winches, owners can choose the high load auxiliary switch panel, which provides four extra circuits (three 25A and one 500A), plus four integrated, weatherproof, roof-mounted sockets.