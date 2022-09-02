Haval H6 GT touches down: South African price announced

Johannesburg - With its coupe-inspired fastback shape, the Haval H6 GT was designed to stand out from other mid-range SUVs, and the highly anticipated new model is now available in South Africa. Priced at R629 950, the Haval H6 GT commands a R40 000 premium over the flagship of the regular H6 range and power comes from a slightly more powerful version of Haval’s 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine, producing 155kW and 325Nm.

Power goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission and torque-on-demand four-wheel drive system. As we’ve come to expect from Haval’s range-topping models, specification is comprehensive and buyers can look forward to heated sports front seats with GT branding as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 360-degree view camera, Adaptive Cruise Control with intelligent cruise, Traffic Jam Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. In terms of practicality, and in spite of its coupe-inspired roof line Haval says that it offers “generous” space for five adults and their luggage,

“Adding the GT to our H6 line-up makes the perfect flagship model to what has become a very popular model exceeding our expectations, from both a sales point of view but also the type of customer we are seeing join our Haval stable,” Haval South Africa COO Conrad Groenewald said. “We are confident the GT will deliver on the promise for the more astute motorist, seeking something more dynamic in its design.” The newcomer is sold with a five-year/60 000km service plan and five-year/100 000km warranty. We’re currently attending the launch of the new Haval H6 GT in Cape Town, so be sure to watch this space for our driving impressions.