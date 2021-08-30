Haval H6S revealed with coupe-inspired styling, more power

BAODING, CHINA - The new Haval H6S has been revealed in China as a sportier alternative to the regular H6 SUV that was launched in South Africa earlier this year. With its coupe-inspired exterior design, the Haval H6S adopts a sharp new design language, which the Chinese carmaker refers to as “Black Shark Aesthetics”. The vehicle shares its 2738mm wheelbase with the aforementioned H6, but it is somewhat longer, with an overall length of 4727mm (versus 4653).

The new model also offers the option of a more powerful hybrid drivetrain, with the regular 2.0-litre turbopetrol option joined by a hybrid variant that offers 179kW and 530Nm. According to Haval, the newcomer can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds and owners can choose from five driving modes, including a track mode. In keeping with that vibe, the Haval H6S is also fitted with race-inspired sports seats with integrated headrests, and the cabin comes with a Deep Sea Black colour scheme. On the tech front, Haval mentions a new cockpit system called GC-OS, which is said to offer “supercomputing power” with 97% effective AI speech recognition and, apparently, the ability to “think deeply”.