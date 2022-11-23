Haval Jolion S revealed with perkier engine, sporty styling, and it’s coming to SA

Melbourne - The Haval Jolion has become one of South Africa’s top-selling compact SUVs, with over 800 units having found homes last month alone. But could a sporty model boost its fortunes further? Haval’s Australian division has just launched such a vehicle. Going by the name of Jolion S, the newcomer receives a performance boost as well as various styling enhancements.

The Haval Jolion S would surely be a great fit for the South African market, and the local importer has told us that it is destined for our shores, although exact timing has yet to be confirmed. The new variant is powered by an enhanced 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 130kW and 270Nm, which is an increase of 20kW and 50Nm over the unit found in regular Jolion models. Power goes to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. To complement the performance upgrades Haval has also given the chassis a complete overhaul, with the previous torsion beam making way for a more sophisticated independent multi-link rear suspension system.

As for the design enhancements, you’ll tell the beefier Jolion apart by its black honeycomb grille, which is finished in black along with the alloy wheels, mirror caps, roof rails, side garnish and lower bumper elements. There is also a new model-exclusive exterior colour called Tropical Green, which is offered alongside the regular red, blue, black and grey hues. Inside the Haval Jolion S receives a functional boost with the fitment of physical buttons for the climate control system, which comes in response to customer feedback. Thus, the cumbersome process of adjusting ventilation on the touchscreen is a thing of the past.

Standard features, in the Australian model, include a panoramic sunroof, Heads Up Display, wireless charging, 360-degree Around View Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, dual-zone climate control and heated front seats, with six-way power adjustment for the driver. Although it’s too early to talk local pricing, Haval has taken a highly competitive approach in Australia, with the model commanding $3 000 (R35 000) premium over the high-spec Ultra model that it’s based on. Once again, we’re not sure if the Haval Jolion S is coming to South Africa, but as soon as we know, so will you.

