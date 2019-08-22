Midrand - Haval’s H2 has been given a makeover, the facelifted compact SUV now sporting a sharper and more modern frontal design that bears a closer resemblance to the more upmarket H6 C. The GWM-owned Haval brand is doing rather well on the local market, selling over 600 units a month in recent months, and although the Chinese carmaker does not release sales figures for its individual models, it does state that the H2 is currently the second best selling small SUV in South Africa.

The facelifted H2 that you see here is being shown off at the Wesbank Festival of Motoring at Kyalami, which runs until Sunday 25 August, ahead of it going on sale in South Africa in the first quarter of 2020.

Pricing will be released closer to the time, but the current model sells for between R259 900 and R319 900, and the newcomer will hopefully remain in the same ballpark.

The 2020 H2 will be available in four derivatives, powered by the same 105kW 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine found in the current model, and once again it’ll be available in manual and automatic guises, with drive going to the front wheels.

The 2020 model’s cabin is set apart by various minor updates to the upholstery and trim, while all versions will feature Apple CarPlay as standard, as well as a sunroof, Haval says.

Apart from the aforementioned front end redesign, the 2020 Haval H2 also gets a new 18-inch wheel design.

Watch this space for more information closer to launch.

