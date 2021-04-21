Haval’s new Jolion arrives to replace H2: SA prices announced

JOHANNESBURG - Haval is hoping to gain some ground in the ultra-competitive compact SUV market with its all-new Jolion SUV.

Replacing the popular H2, the Jolion is built around a new modular platform and it essentially offers C-segment size for a B-segment price.

South African pricing ranges from R299 900 to R398 900, which places it firmly in the compact SUV fighting ring. Yet with an overall length of 4472mm, it’s literally millimetres shorter than the Opel Grandland and Kia Sportage, while its 2700mm wheelbase actually surpasses theirs.

Five model derivatives are offered, each powered by a 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 105kW and 210Nm.

Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automated transmission, in both cases sending power to the front wheels only.

Model line-up and features

The 1.5T City base model (which is available in manual guise only) ships with 17-inch alloy wheels, manual air conditioning, cruise control, a 26cm touchscreen infotainment system and push-button start. Standard safety features include dual front airbags, driver fatigue detection, ESC and traction control, tyre pressure monitoring, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mountings.

The Premium midspec derivative (which is an auto only) adds dual-zone climate control with rear aircon duct, a reverse camera, auto headlights, leather-covered steering wheel and roof rails.

The Luxury model (available in manual and auto) gains 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, leather seats with electric adjustment for the driver, a 17.8cm LCD instrument cluster, driver-selectable driving modes, curtain airbags and automatic anti-glare mirrors. As a side note, the manual version loses the rear aircon ducts fitted to the Premium auto model.

At the top of the pile we have the Super Luxury, which comes packed with even more features, including a 360-degree panoramic camera, upgraded 31.2cm infotainment system and wireless charging. There’s also a full suite of driver assist gadgets such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Assist, Pre-Collision Warning with auto-brake as well as pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Detection and High-beam Assist.

All Haval Jolion models are sold with a five-year or 100 000km warranty and a service plan that covers you for five years or 60 000km.

IOL Motoring