Sealy, Texas - John Hennessey has been in the business of making fast cars go much faster since 1991; that’s not news. But it comes as a bit of a surprise that Hennessey Performance is celebrating its 10 000th build this month. According to John Hennessey, that’s 10 000 cars at an average of 480kW each over a period of 27 years, which means Hennessey Performance Engineering has put a total for almost five million kilowatts on the world’s roads. And that, he says, is worth celebrating in the way he knows best - with a limited production commemorative car.

The 2019 Hennessey Heritage Edition is based on the current Ford Mustang GT - but it’s distinctive livery was inspired by a car which is itself a limited-edition special model, the 2018 Ford GT Heritage Edition supercar, which is why it will only be available in red with white graphics.

Build No.10 000, which you see in these pictures, is in fact the first of just 19 specially numbered examples to be made to order, each with a five-litre supercharged V8 delivering 603kW at 7200 revs and 920Nm at 4500rpm, and your choice of either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. Hennessey promises 0-96km/h in 3.3 seconds, a standing quarter-mile (402 metres) in 10.7 seconds at 210km/h and a top speed on the naughty side of 320km/h, in either format.

In addition to a three-litre supercharger, with high-flow induction system and air-to-water intercooler, each engine gets upgraded fuel injectors and fuel pump (expect any Hennessey Performance build to be thirsty; this is Texas, after all) and a stainless-steel catback exhaust system.

The suspension is lowered, 20 inch alloys shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 radials go on over (optional) 385mm discs with Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear callipers, and the chassis is dyno-calibrated.

Then each car gets a carbon-fibre aero kit comprising a front splitter, side sills and a rear spoiler with a ‘Gurney Lip’, Hennessey-embroidered head restraints and, of course, serial numbered plaques on the dashboard and engine.

Unusually, Hennessey is offering each of these 19 special edition Mustangs as a complete turnkey project, including the base Ford Mustang GT, at a base price of $89 950 (R1.2 million) ex works, which doesn’t include the special brakes or any other additional features you ask for.