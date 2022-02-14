Here’s how much you’ll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo 85kW DSG models

Port Elizabeth - The new (as in facelifted) Volkswagen Polo hatchback range is being launched in South Africa this week and while pricing for the 70kW manual variants was announced late last year, VWSA has now put a price tag on the 85kW DSG models, which are set to reach showrooms later in February. The Polo Life 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG is priced at R370 700, while the R-Line variant will set you back R421 900 (hope you took a deep breath).

As we reported in December, the base Polo 1.0 TSI 70kW manual model kicks things off at R311 800, while the Life manual retails at R350 700, and the range-topping Polo GTI costs R489 400. In terms of spec, the base Volkswagen Polo comes with 14-inch steel wheels, dark Liquorice Black dashboard trim, Composition Colour infotainment system with App-Connect, electric windows and mirrors and a redesigned multi-function steering wheel. The mid-range Volkswagen Polo Life replaces the models you previously knew as Comfortline, and standard features include 15-inch Essex alloy wheels, upgraded fabric seat upholstery, Lava Stone Black interior decor, front and rear Park Distance Control, digital instrument cluster, leather-covered steering wheel, central arm rest and an additional USB-C port.

Over and above all that, the Polo R-Line gains an ‘R’ exterior package that includes unique bumper and diffuser treatment, 16-inch Valencia alloys, Grey Anodised Matte dashboard trim, two-zone automatic climate control, Composition Media infotainment system with inductive charging. There’s also a long list of optional features for the Volkswagen Polo Life, R-Line and GTI models, including LED Matrix headlights, panoramic sunroof and the new IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist pack, which brings Adaptive Cruise Control to the party along with Lane Assist, Pedestrian Monitoring and multi-function camera. All models are sold with a three-year/45 000km service plan, three-year/120 000km general warranty and 12-year anti-corrosion coverage. Dig a little deeper and your service plan could be extended to cover you for up to 10 years or 300 000km.

But how does the new, locally built, Volkswagen Polo drive? Watch this space for our launch review next week. Volkswagen Polo prices (February 2022) 1.0 TSI 70kW Manual - R311 800

1.0 TSI Life 70kW Manual - R350 000 1.0 TSI Life 85kW DSG - R370 700 1.0 TSI R-Line 85kW DSG - R421 900