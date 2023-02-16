Here’s what you need to know about the SA-bound face-lifted Mercedes GLE

By: Mpho Mahlangu Stuttgart – The popular Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV and its Coupé sibling have undergone mid-life enhancements to the exterior, interior, technology, and equipment.

The models are due to arrive locally around the third quarter of this year. Externally the face-lifted model receives a new front grille with two horizontal louvres and chrome inserts, and the grille of the outer air intakes now features a horizontal chrome fin. Standard LED High-Performance headlamps provide the lighting, but buyers can also opt for MULTIBEAM LED headlights that boast four light points. At the back, the tail-light units get a new inner design, with the GLE SUV boasting two horizontal blocks whereas the GLE Coupé’s units feature two bars.

The GLE Coupé benefits from the standard fitment of the AMG Line exterior, which includes the familiar diamond grille with Mercedes-Benz pattern in chrome, the AMG front apron with chrome trim element, AMG side sill panels, body-coloured wheel arch cladding and the AMG rear apron with diffuser-look insert. New exterior hues have also been introduced, namely: Sodalite Blue metallic and MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey solid. Wheel choices range from 19-20-inches with new 21-inch items on offer in the AMG Line exterior model. Inside, both GLE SUV and GLE Coupe models now receive the latest-generation steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls on the horizontal spokes.

As in the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, the GLE now benefits from the chrome look of the centre and side air vents which were previously edged in black. Also borrowed from the Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the “MANUFAKTUR piano lacquer black flowing lines” trim. For the interior colours, the GLE SUV now features Catalana beige/black, with both GLE SUV and GLE Coupé featuring Bahia brown/black. The black/ classic red combination has been reserved for the Coupé only.

The Burmester surround sound System now features the personal sound set-up and Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience. Further features of the Burmester surround sound system include 13 speakers, 13 separate amplifier channels and a system output of 590W. The second-generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system has been employed, making the interior more digital and intelligent. The driver and central displays both measure at 12.3-inches, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now boasting wireless connectivity.

The powertrains of the GLE SUV and Coupé have now all been electrified thanks to mild-hybrid, 48-volt technology and the Integrated Starter Generator. All models now benefit from an additional boost of 15kW and 200Nm of torque. For the record, the GLE 450 4MATIC boasts 280kW and 500Nm of torque, whereas the GLE 300d 4MATIC is good for 198kW and 550Nm, and the GLE 450d 4MATIC boasts 270kW and 750Nm.