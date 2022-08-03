Here’s what you’ll pay for the Proton X50 and X70 when they arrive in South Africa

Johannesburg - Malaysian automotive brand Proton is returning to South Africa soon and local importer CMH has released full pricing for the first two models. The Proton X50 is roughly the size of a Hyundai Creta and will cost between R449 900 and R579 900, while the larger X70, with dimensions comparable to a Tiguan, will set you back between R529 900 and R639 900.

Proton X50 Pricing: Standard: R449 900 Luxury: R499 900 Executive: R535 900 Premium: R579 900 Proton X70 Pricing: Standard 2WD: R529 900 Executive 2WD: R579 900 Executive AWD: R629 900 Premium 2WD: R639 900 The importer says the vehicles will be available for test drives from 15 August 2022, before going on sale officially in September.

All Proton X50 and X70 models are powered by 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines, albeit in different configurations depending on the model chosen. The version in the X50 Standard, Luxury and Executive models, for instance, produces 110kW and 226Nm and has a conventional multi-point injection system. There’s also a direct injection version that produces 130kW and 225kW, and you’ll find this beneath the bonnet of the range-topping X50 Premium model as well as all X70 derivatives. All models ship with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, driving the front wheels in all X50 and most X70 variants, and only the mid-spec X70 Executive model is available with all-wheel drive.

Proton has not released detailed interior specifications as yet, but we do know that the Standard derivatives get fabric seats while the Executive models and X50 Premium receive leatherette upholstery and the X70 Premium has Brown Nappa leather. “We are excited to introduce these fuel-efficient vehicles to consumers across the country,” said Proton SA Managing Director Marius Smal. “Proton is owned by Geely (the 8th biggest car manufacturer in the world), which owns several brands including Volvo. This has allowed them to cross pollinate the advanced technologies, developed in Europe, into the X50 and X70,” he added.

