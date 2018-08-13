Johannesburg - Toyota’s Hilux double cab range has been expanded to include more affordable double-cab models, while the fancier versions have been given a visual makeover. The new models have just appeared on the Toyota South Africa website .

The Hilux page shows 2.4 GD-6 SRX and 2.8 GD-6 Raider models (single, XTra and double cab) now sporting the new Land Cruiser inspired grille and bumper design that was recently ushered in by the Dakar edition , with the SRX getting a black grille and the Raider sporting chrome trim.

In addition, the rear-wheel-drive SRX derivative is now available in six-speed automatic guise, priced at R446 400 in double cab form - just R4000 more than the manual model previously costed. The latter has had its price reduced from R442 700 to R432 000.

The Raiders see an increase however, the double cab range now starting at R534 900 - up from R521 300 - although these variants have gained satnav.

New entry models

At the other end of the spectrum, three new ‘entry level’ double cab models join the range:

2.7 VVTi S petrol 5-speed manual R359 200 2.4 GD-6 S turbodiesel 6-speed manual R376 900 2.4 GD-6 SR turbodiesel 6-speed manual R417 500

These new options make Hilux double cab ownership more accessible as previously the cheapest option was the 2.7 VVTi SRX at R407 100. This model is no longer listed on the website.

These new S and SR models are clearly more about utility than style, however, as they still don the pre-facelift front grille, along with unpainted bumpers and 17-inch steel wheels.

In spec terms, the new models cover the basics, but there’s nothing fancy on offer. The S comes with aircon, electric windows, dual front airbags, ABS and traction control, but there’s no audio system or Bluetooth.

The SR adds extra safety features in the form of side and curtain airbags, as well as Trailer Sway Control and upgraded ‘active’ traction control.

Engine options include the familiar 2.7-litre normally aspirated petrol (122kW/245Nm) and 2.4-litre turbodiesel (110kW/400Nm).

As before, all Hilux models are sold with a three-year/100 000km warranty and 90 000km service plan, which includes nine services.

IOL Motoring



