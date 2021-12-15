Honda Amaze compact sedan gets new look, enhanced spec for 2022

Johannesburg - The Honda Amaze is one of Mzansi’s most affordable sedans, and the compact four door has just been given a facelift and spec enhancement for the 2022 model year. Upfront we see a new grille with dual slats, while the back end receives a revised bumper with a new chrome accent and LED taillights. There’s also a new exterior colour option called Meteoroid Grey, which joins the current Radiant Red, Lunar Silver and Platinum White hues.

Inside you’ll find upgraded cloth seats, featuring a new grey cloth upholstery, replacing the hideous beige trim that was imposed on the previous model by the factory in India, and which Honda SA previously compensated for by fitting seat covers as standard. On the spec front, the range-topping comfort model gains a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with a reverse camera as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. As before Honda offers two trim grades. The base model is called Trend, and it packs a traditional four-speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity as well as manual air conditioning, central locking, electric windows and 15-inch alloy wheels.

In addition to the aforementioned infotainment system, the Comfort variant gains automatic climate control, electric mirror adjustment, automatic door locking, ‘diamond cut’ alloy wheels, colour coded exterior mirrors and door handles as well as fog lights. As before, power comes from the familiar 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 66kW and 110Nm. Thanks to a kerb weight of just over 900kg, the Honda can run from 0-100km/h in 12.3 seconds at the coast, according to Honda, while claimed combined fuel consumption amounts to 5.6 litres per 100km. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard, but the Comfort variant can be equipped with an optional CVT transmission.

After sales support comes in the form of a five-year/200 000km warranty and a two-year/30 000km service plan. 2022 Honda Amaze Prices 1.2 Trend - R209 100