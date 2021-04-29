Honda reveals 11th-generation Civic sedan with evolutionary design, new tech

TORRACE, CALIFORNIA - Honda has pulled the covers off its 11th-generation Civic sedan, and while the newcomer might appear to be a conservative evolution on the exterior design front, Honda has made notable improvements beneath the skin of its Corolla fighter.

Honda has upgraded the chassis and stiffened the structure, with torsional rigidity having improved by 8 percent and bending rigidity by 13 percent. All of this adds up to improvements in the ride quality, road holding and NVH levels, Honda says. The structure makes extensive use of lightweight materials, such as aluminum and various grades of high-strength steel, as well as an expanded application of structural adhesives.

On the engine front, the US market Civic that Honda revealed on Thursday is available with a choice of two petrol engines in the form of a 118kW 2-litre normally aspirated unit and a 134kW 1.5-litre turbopetrol. Both are paired with a CVT continuously variable transmission as standard.

Honda has opted for a more minimalist cabin design, albeit one that retains the traditional rotary dials for the ventilation system. The standard infotainment system is a 17.8cm touchscreen, but buyers can option up to a 22.8cm system that offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

For the first time in a Civic, customers can opt for a Bose premium sound system with 12 speakers. Other tech highlights include the Honda Sensing active safety system with a new front wide-view camera, as well as upgraded Traffic Jam Assist and Low Speed Braking Control.

