Jakarta - Honda’s second-generation Brio hatchback has made its world debut at the Indonesia International Auto Show, and it appears to have grown up in more ways than one. For starters it’s somewhat larger, with the five-door hatch having grown by over 200mm in length.

Much of that went into the tail end, where the Brio now gets something resembling a proper boot - with a conventional tailgate replacing the previous glass unit - while luggage capacity has grown by 84 litres to 258 litres.

There’s also more rear legroom, says Honda, with the wheelbase having grown by 60mm.

The 1.2-litre i-Vtec normally aspirated petrol engine carries over with a slight increase in power and torque - at 66kW and 110Nm versus the current car’s 65kW and 109Nm. Customers can choose between a five-speed manual and CVT transmission.

The Brio that eventually comes to South Africa could differ from the Indonesian version you see here in terms of appearance and spec, although the cabin does not look radically different from that in the current model, apart from the inclusion of a 15.4cm touchscreen infotainment system in the range-topping RS model, along with some orange decorative trim and stitching.

The RS also gets sportier exterior styling in the form of a black grille, side skirts, 15-inch alloys, tailgate spoiler and new rear bumper with diffuser and Phoenix Orange Pearl paint.

It gets stiffer suspension too, but nothing more in the way of fireworks beneath the bonnet.

