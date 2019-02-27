Honda drew admiring glances from all fronts at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017 when it revealed its Urban EV concept and now it’s time to meet the production model, or at least something close to that. Set to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, the e Prototype previews the showroom model that will go into production later this year, and it’s retained much of the flavour that made the aforementioned concept car a hit, while becoming more practical with a five-door configuration.

The vehicle is built on Honda’s new rear-wheel drive platform for electric vehicles and will have a range of more than 200km between charges, Honda promises, and will charge to 80 percent in 30 minutes at a fast-charging facility.

The e Prototype also has some interesting design features, such as pop-out door handles and a black panel with LED backlighting to replace the front grille, while the traditional side mirrors have been replaced by a camera-based system.

The cabin features a series of screens that span the full width of the dashboard, and yet Honda has kept the rest of the design decidedly minimalistic, while melange-style sofa fabric seat upholstery aims to create a homely feel.

The new hatchback is considered to be a key part of Honda’s “Electric Vision” strategy for the European region, and at this stage it’s not known whether the vehicle will ever be destined for South African shores.

IOL Motoring



