Honda shows stylish electric SUV future with new e:concept

BEIJING - Honda is expanding its electric car family to include a new high-volume SUV, and the e:concept gives us a good idea of what to expect.

Revealed at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show over the weekend, the Honda e:concept previews a production model that will be the company’s first electric model for the Chinese market. It’s likely that the new battery model will be sold in other global markets, although Honda hasn’t confirmed this as yet.

“Honda is striving to develop a mass-production EV model which will offer a value based on mobility experiences that remain fresh and FUN for customers,” Honda said.

“To this end, the new EV model will be equipped with omnidirectional ADAS, the next-generation Honda SENSING safety and driver-assistive system with improved recognition, predication and decision-making performance.”

The upcoming SUV will also feature the next-generation Honda Connect system which includes an AI assistant interface and wireless software updates.