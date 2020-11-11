Honda’s Jazz-based WR-V compact SUV is here: SA prices and specs
JOHANNESBURG - With compact SUVs being all the rage these days, Honda has decided to release yet another new entrant in South Africa and this one’s called the WR-V.
The newcomer shares its basic body shell and platform with the Honda Jazz, but it’s not just a case of added body cladding. Yes, it has the additional black plastic bits and a raised ride height (173mm), but the WR-V also gets its own unique front and rear styling, giving it a particularly bold appearance upfront, where we see a resemblance to the HR-V.
But where does it fit in?
Priced at R289 900 for the 1.2 Comfort and R319 900 for the 1.2 Elegance, the WR-V slots alongside the seven-seat BR-V, which starts at R285 400, and it also undercuts the equivalent Jazz slightly, which sells for R290 800 in 1.2 Comfort guise.
Unfortunately, the WR-V is not available with Honda’s 1.5-litre petrol engine, with the only option for now being the normally aspirated 1.2-litre i-VTEC 16-valve unit, which pushes 66kW and 110Nm. Power goes to the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.
Comfort vs Elegance: the spec differences
The entry-level WR-V 1.2 Comfort is fitted as standard with automatic climate control, a conventional audio system, multi-function steering wheel, height adjustable driver’s seat, electric windows and mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, six airbags and ABS brakes.
The 1.2 Elegance adds a 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity and reverse camera, as well as push-button start, cruise control and leather-covered steering wheel.
Both models roll on 16-inch alloy wheels as standard and apart from LED headlights on the flagship, there is little to tell the Comfort and Elegance apart.
Also part of the deal when you buy a Honda WR-V is Honda’s renowned ‘Magic Seat’ system, which not only allows the rear seats to fold flat, but the seat bottoms also fold upwards to create a completely separate compartment behind the front seats.
After-sales backup comes in the form of a five-year/200 000km warranty and four-year/60 000km service plan, with intervals set at 15 000km.