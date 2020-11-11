Honda’s Jazz-based WR-V compact SUV is here: SA prices and specs

JOHANNESBURG - With compact SUVs being all the rage these days, Honda has decided to release yet another new entrant in South Africa and this one’s called the WR-V.

The newcomer shares its basic body shell and platform with the Honda Jazz, but it’s not just a case of added body cladding. Yes, it has the additional black plastic bits and a raised ride height (173mm), but the WR-V also gets its own unique front and rear styling, giving it a particularly bold appearance upfront, where we see a resemblance to the HR-V.

But where does it fit in?

Priced at R289 900 for the 1.2 Comfort and R319 900 for the 1.2 Elegance, the WR-V slots alongside the seven-seat BR-V, which starts at R285 400, and it also undercuts the equivalent Jazz slightly, which sells for R290 800 in 1.2 Comfort guise.

Unfortunately, the WR-V is not available with Honda’s 1.5-litre petrol engine, with the only option for now being the normally aspirated 1.2-litre i-VTEC 16-valve unit, which pushes 66kW and 110Nm. Power goes to the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.