Johannesburg - Honda’s updated Civic sedan range has touched down in South Africa, sporting a series of subtle enhancements inside and out. The line-up remains as before, with Honda offering four models: 1.8 Comfort, 1.8 Elegance, 1.5T Sport and 1.5T Executive.

The changes are not easy to spot, but there is a new grille and a retouched bumper with lines that are now more three-dimensional, while all but the ‘blacked out’ Sport model get new chrome garnishes.

The 2019 Civic models also roll on new wheels, with the 1.8 Comfort receiving double-spoke 16-inch alloys in Shark Grey and the 1.8 Elegance and 1.5T Executive getting 17-inch Dark Grey rims with scythe-shaped spokes. The 1.5T Sport, in keeping with its character, gains 17-inch alloys finished in Berlina Black.

You should find the 2019 Civic a little quieter on the open road, thanks to an improved sound deadening package.

Inside, Honda has improved the ergonomics by adding some analogue elements to the infotainment system.

Previously the volume could only be changed on the touchscreen or steering wheel, but now there’s a proper volume button located next to the 17.8cm LCD screen, and some of the main menu items, such as ‘home’, ‘audio’, ‘Tel’ and ‘back’, have also now become real buttons located adjacent to the screen. The infotainment system is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on all but the base ‘Comfort’ model.

Apart from that, not much else changes on the inside, apart from a few updated trimmings that provide a more “textured” look, according to Honda.

The engine range continues as before, with buyers choosing between a normally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol with 104kW and 174Nm, and a 1.5-litre turbopetrol that’s rated at 127kW and 220Nm. Both motors are mated to a CVT continuously variable transmission.

As before, the Executive model is fitted with a raft of driver assistance gadgets, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Following, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Camera and Forward Collision Warning.

All models are sold with a five-year/200 000 km warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

1.8 Comfort CVT – R364 500

1.8 Elegance CVT – R408 500

1.5T Sport CVT – R474 700

1.5T Executive CVT – R507 600

