Hyundai i30 N Drive-N edition brings more bling to Golf GTI rival

With the i30 N Drive-N limited edition, Hyundai is adding some visual sparkle to its Golf GTI rival. Worldwide production will be limited to just 800 units, and as yet it hasn’t been confirmed if any will find their way to South Africa, where the facelifted model recently made its debut.

There are no performance mods to speak of, but the i30 N Drive-N edition does gain a number of exclusive design enhancements, including 19-inch alloy wheels with a dark bronze matte finish, special decals on the side, front and rear of the car, black Hyundai badges as well as bespoke ‘Drive-N’ badges in dark bronze matte on the side fenders. As another interesting little trinket, the badges also contain the GPS coordinates of the Hyundai Test Centre at the Nürburgring circuit in Germany. “To develop the i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition, Hyundai enhanced the current i30 N using market feedback, media feedback, and inspiration by N-thusiasts - its community of Hyundai N fans - who have already been busy modifying their own i30 Ns,” Hyundai said.

“The exclusive edition is available in two body colours, Phantom Black Pearl and the new Serenity White Pearl.” Inside the cars feature a unique numbered badge, depicting its position among the 800 units that will be available. To drive home its sportier theme, you’ll also find red accents throughout the cabin, and the seatbelts, steering wheel N buttons, seat inserts and stitching are all in this colour. As a reminder, the Hyundai i30 N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine that’s tuned to 206kW at 6000rpm and 392Nm from 2100rpm. Power goes to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual or eight-speed N DCT dual-clutch gearbox.