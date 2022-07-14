Hyundai Ioniq 6 sports sedan fully revealed, with sleek looks, impressive range

Seoul - Following the release of the first pictures earlier this year, which came with little info, Hyundai has revealed its new Ioniq 6 electric sports sedan. The sleek looking four-door is underpinned by Hyundai’s advanced E-GMP architecture for battery vehicles and with an overall length of 4 855mm, it’s closer in size to a BMW 5 Series than a 3 Series.

Hyundai is not speaking of any high-performance versions just yet, although it is rumoured that an Ioniq 6 N concept will make its debut at Hyundai’s ‘N Day’ on Friday. The most powerful version of the normal range revealed is good for outputs of 239kW and 605Nm. The latter is a dual-motor, all-wheel drive set-up, but Hyundai will also offer a rear-wheel drive model. Clients can choose between 53kWh and 77.4 kWh battery options, with the latter offering a range of up to 610km on the WLTP cycle. The vehicle’s electrical architecture can support 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. When connected to a fast-charger, the Hyundai can charge from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes, Hyundai says.

What’s more, the vehicle can also charge your appliances and devices through an accessory adaptor that plugs into the outside charging point, something load-shed South Africans would certainly find handy. “Ioniq 6 is designed and engineered to seamlessly enhance our daily lives as space to awaken your potential,” says Hyundai executive vice-president Thomas Schemera. “The innovative interior is meticulously thought out as a cocoon-like personal space, enhanced with the latest technologies to create a safe, fun and stress-free driving experience.” To that end, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is available with ‘Relaxation Comfort’ front seats that “promote leisure” by simply adjusting the seat angle.

To create the necessary ambience, there’s a Dual Colour Ambient Lighting system that allows owners to individualise the cabin through a palette of 64 colours and six pre-selectable themes. There’s also a Speed Sync lighting mode that changes the brightness of the cabin lighting based on the vehicle’s speed. Drivers can personalise the driving experience too, through the EV Performance Tune-up system, which allows things like steering effort, pedal sensitivity and motor power to be freely adjusted.

The cockpit follows the modern dual-screen theme, with digital instrumentation and infotainment screens, measuring 12 inches each, joined into a single unit. The infotainment system also has connected services that allow drivers to plan the best route, with charging stations along the way if necessary. The cockpit system also allows over-the-air software updates. A long list of driver-assistance features is available, depending on the model, including Smart Cruise Control, Evasive Steering Assist, Junction Crossing as well as Lane-Changing (oncoming and side) assist features. The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 goes into production in South Korea from the third quarter of 2022. South African availability has yet to be confirmed.