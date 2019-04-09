Seoul - Hyundai is about to add yet another high-rider to its growing SUV stable, and this one will attract the attention of those at the budget end of the market. The Hyundai Venue will be fully revealed at the New York Auto Show on April 18, but these official design sketches are said to give us a strong indication of how it will look.

Which is not boring, to say the least.

According to Hyundai South Africa, the baby SUV is expected to launch locally during the second half of 2019 and like its larger Creta sibling, it will be sourced from India. It’s too early to comment on pricing, but it will certainly undercut the aforementioned Creta and Kona.

The powertrain mix has yet to be officially announced, but IndianAutosBlog reports that engines for the Indian market will include a 1.4 normally aspirated petrol and 1-litre turbopetrol, both with 74kW, and a 1.4-litre turbodiesel rated at 66kW.

But the following is all that Hyundai is officially saying about the Venue at the moment:

“Venue symbolizes a trendy, unique style, perfect for Hyundai’s newest, smallest and most affordable SUV. The vehicle embodies the characteristics of ‘the place to be’, en route to the final destination, wherever that may be.”

At least that explains the weird name. Sort of.

IOL Motoring



