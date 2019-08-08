New Delhi - Hyundai has released the first pictures (and video) of the Indian-market version of the new-generation Grand i10 hatchback - and this is the version that will inevitably come to South Africa. You might have thought the car’s name was already a touch cumbersome (why not just call it the i15?) but Hyundai has just made it even more of a mouthful by naming it the Grand i10 Nios. This is because the current Grand i10 will soldier on alongside the newer model, which will then, by implication, move upmarket.

Hyundai hasn’t released details on the vehicle's size and specifications, but the new Grand i10 does appear bigger and more sophisticated than its predecessor, while the cabin follows the latest Hyundai design trends and incorporates a large touchscreen infotainment system.

The Grand i10 Nios will reportedly be offered with 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines in India, the former likely being a carryover from the current range. Buyers will have a choice between five-speed manual and AMT automated transmissions.

Hyundai says the new i10’s design was inspired by Indian architecture and nature. The company will also release a European-market version of the new i10 at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, and while sketches of the latter suggest that the two hatchbacks will have a similar frontal design, it remains to be seen how many other similarities will exist.

Hyundai South Africa is aiming to introduce the new Grand i10 Neo in 2020, and more details will be made available closer to the time.

Now take a closer look at the new hatch in the video below:

IOL Motoring



