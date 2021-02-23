Hyundai reveals quirky new Ioniq 5 electric crossover

SEOUL - Hyundai has pulled the covers off its all-new Ioniq 5 crossover and while it’s not the company’s first electric vehicle it does usher in a new era for the Korean brand as the first product to be built around the new dedicated electric car platform called E-GMP. Sitting on a rather long 3000mm wheelbase, the newcomer offers an innovative, and lounge-like cabin which is constructed using eco-friendly materials. “Ioniq 5 will accommodate lifestyles without limits, proactively caring for customers’ needs throughout their journey,” said Hyundai marketing chief Thomas Schemera. “It is truly the first electric vehicle to provide a new experience with its innovative use of interior space and advanced technologies.” Its quirky wedge-shaped exterior was inspired by the Hyundai Pony of the 1970s, while the cabin looks into the future with its ultra-wide, configurable dual screen instrument cluster and infotainment centre as well as features like Augmented Reality Head-Up Display. Another interesting feature is the ‘Universal Island’ moveable centre console that can slide back by as much as 140mm. A choice of battery and drivetrain configurations

Buyers will get to choose between various drivetrain configurations and batteries, with the range-topping Long Range all-wheel drive model offering 225kW and 605Nm, which is enough to get it from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds. The two-wheel drive base model, on the other hand, is good for 125kW, 350Nm and an 8.5-second 0-100km/h run. Clients can also choose between Standard Range and Long Range battery options, with the latter allowing a claimed range of up to 480km between charges, as measured on the WLTP cycle.

Furthermore, the E-GMP platform can support both 400V and 800V charging infrastructures and with a 350kW charger, the vehicle can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes, Hyundai says, while attaining enough juice for a 100km journey is said to take just five minutes.

The Ioniq 5 is the first member of a new electric vehicle family that will soon spawn a sedan called the Ioniq 6 and a large SUV named Ioniq 7. There is no word, at this stage, when or whether any of these models will come to South Africa.

