New Delhi - Hyundai South Africa will soon introduce a facelifted version of the Creta compact SUV, which was belatedly introduced to our shores in February 2017. An updated Creta has just been launched in India, which is where our units are sourced from, and Hyundai SA has confirmed to us that the newcomer is scheduled for local introduction this August.

As per the norm, the biggest changes take place at the front end, where the Creta receives a version of Hyundai’s new ‘cascading’ family grille that connects the headlights and also runs lower into the also-redesigned bumper, which features a bolder skid plate finished in silver and a more sculpted design around the fog lights.

The back bumper gets a similar redesign, while the tail lights feature a new lighting signature.

No radical alterations are apparent on inside, apart from some new colour accents, but we’ll have to wait until the launch to see which, if any, running spec changes are made to local models.

The engines also carry over as before, with Hyundai offering the choice between two 1.6-litre motors in the form of a normally aspirated petrol (90kW/150Nm) and a turbodiesel (94kW/260Nm).

The Creta will be launched alongside the freshened up Tucson , which has been treated to similar external upgrades, as well as a redesigned interior.

IOL Motoring