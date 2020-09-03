Hyundai shows first pictures of radical new Tucson, heading to SA in 2021

SEOUL - Hyundai has released the first teaser pics of its all-new Tucson, ahead of its full reveal on September 15, and this is certainly the biggest design leap ever for Hyundai’s midsize SUV nameplate, both inside and out.

However, South African customers will have to wait until the second half of 2021 to get behind the wheel of the new Tucson, according to Hyundai SA, but it should be well worth the wait.

ALSO READ: These are the cars Hyundai plans to launch in SA in the coming year

The 2021 Tucson is longer and wider than its predecessor, featuring a long bonnet and short overhangs on a stretched wheelbase.

Its bold new design is heavily inspired by the Vision T Concept of 2019, and is the embodiment of a design language that Hyundai calls ‘Parametric Dynamics’, which uses lines, angles and shapes to create jewel-like surface details. This is particularly apparent in the front grille, which integrates Parametric Hidden Lights that are only revealed when switched on by the driver.