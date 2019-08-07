High Wycombe, England - Hyundai has released the first official teaser sketch of its new-generation i10 budget hatch ahead of its world debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, and it promises a somewhat spunkier design than the current model. Do keep in mind though, that what we see here is the European-spec i10. South Africa gets a slightly longer ‘Grand i10’ from India, and the new version of that is set to be revealed on August 20. It’s unclear just how closely the Euro i10 and Indian Grand i10 will be related, but in their current forms the cars share most of their design features, barring for a different rear door and C-pillar design in the latter’s case, and it could very well be a similar scenario for the new models.

Back to the Euro version previewed here, Hyundai is promising an “energetic and agile” look that will stand out within its segment, thanks to a wider stance, bigger wheels and a distinctive ‘X-shaped’ C-pillar that even gets its own logo.

The Korean carmaker also claims it’ll be a leader in its segment, offering a new range of connected features and driver assistance gadgets. Lane Keep Assist and Driver Attention Warning will be standard features, and the little hatch will also be available with a radar-based Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist system and High Beam Assist.

That’s as much as Hyundai is prepared to tell us for now, but stay tuned on August 20 when we get to hear more about the South African-bound Grand i10 version.

IOL Motoring



