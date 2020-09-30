Hyundai spices up its new i20 hatchback with N Line package

SEOUL - As if to whet our appetites for the real N version of the i20, Hyundai has revealed the ‘N Line’ package for its all-new i20, which essentially gives the regular versions of the hatchback a sportier appearance inspired by the company’s performance division.

Fake it ‘til you make it kind of stuff.

However, the new spec grade does at least give us a taste of what to expect from the i20 N, styling wise at least. Here we see unique 17-inch alloys with a two tone finish as well as a model-specific front bumper that houses a black cascading grille with patterning inspired by a chequered flag. Also setting it apart is grey trim on the aprons and sills and a racier-looking rear bumper, while the cabin is zhuzhed up with N-branded sports seats, a bespoke steering wheel, red stitching and metal pedals.

To ensure that there is at least some go to match the show, Hyundai isn’t making the N Line trim available with the base engines, so the only option for buyers is the 88kW version of Hyundai’s 1-litre turbo-triple. The model will also be available with 48-volt mild hybrid technology.

Of course, Hyundai hasn’t officially confirmed what engine will power the upcoming i20 N performance model, but most rumours point towards a version of Hyundai’s 1.6-litre turbopetrol motor, with around 150kW.