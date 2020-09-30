Hyundai spices up its new i20 hatchback with N Line package
SEOUL - As if to whet our appetites for the real N version of the i20, Hyundai has revealed the ‘N Line’ package for its all-new i20, which essentially gives the regular versions of the hatchback a sportier appearance inspired by the company’s performance division.
Fake it ‘til you make it kind of stuff.
However, the new spec grade does at least give us a taste of what to expect from the i20 N, styling wise at least. Here we see unique 17-inch alloys with a two tone finish as well as a model-specific front bumper that houses a black cascading grille with patterning inspired by a chequered flag. Also setting it apart is grey trim on the aprons and sills and a racier-looking rear bumper, while the cabin is zhuzhed up with N-branded sports seats, a bespoke steering wheel, red stitching and metal pedals.
To ensure that there is at least some go to match the show, Hyundai isn’t making the N Line trim available with the base engines, so the only option for buyers is the 88kW version of Hyundai’s 1-litre turbo-triple. The model will also be available with 48-volt mild hybrid technology.
Of course, Hyundai hasn’t officially confirmed what engine will power the upcoming i20 N performance model, but most rumours point towards a version of Hyundai’s 1.6-litre turbopetrol motor, with around 150kW.
“With the all-new i20 N Line, we are bringing our stylish and sporty trim option to the i20 for the first time,” said Hyundai Europe’s vice president Andreas-Christoph Hofmann.
“With this new model, we are ensuring we can meet the needs of an even wider customer base by offering exclusive performance-styling inspired by our N brand to emphasise the motorsport roots of our brand.”
At this stage it’s not clear whether the N Line spec grade will be part of the new-generation i20 model mix that’s set to reach South Africa during the second half of 2020. As South Africa’s i20s are sourced from India, engines and spec grades could differ from the European model that we see here.