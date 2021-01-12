Hyundai to launch its first high-performance SUV in 2021, the Kona N

SEOUL - Hyundai’s high-performance N line-up is rapidly expanding into a family of vehicles, and now there’s an SUV variant on the horizon with the South Korean carmaker having confirmed that the Kona N will be the next model to join in the fun.

The Kona N will join the i20 N, i30 N and the upcoming Elantra N, and like the latter two it will feature a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Although Hyundai hasn’t confirmed outputs, it is likely to match the recently-facelifted i30 N’s figures of 206kW and 392Nm.

Also as per the i30 N, Hyundai has confirmed the availability of an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox in the Kona N, although there’s no mention of the manual gearbox option which the hatch still offers as an alternative.

Other details remain scarce for now, but Hyundai is promising a variety of high-performance driving features, such as Launch Control, as well as an “emotional” soundtrack.

“The all-new Kona N is the first ‘hot SUV’ from the N brand,” Hyundai N division brand manager Till Wartenberg enthused.