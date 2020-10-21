Hyundai unleashes i20 N performance hatch to rival Polo GTI, Clio RS

OFFENBACH, GERMANY - With the i30 N, Hyundai proved to the world that it can make a very decent performance hatch, and now the Korean carmaker is setting its sights on the Volkswagen Polo GTI with its first-ever i20 N.

Based on the third-generation Hyundai i20 hatch that was revealed earlier this year, the i20 N was inspired by the company’s WRC rally car. The compact performance hatch is powered by a 1.6-litre direct injection turbopetrol engine, which produces 150kW between 5500 and 600rpm and 275Nm from 1750 revs. The engine also has a Rev Matching system that allows for sportier downshifts, depending on the mode selected.

Power goes to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox and with Launch Control activated, the i20 N will screech from 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds, according to claims, and on to a top speed of 230km/h. Hyundai has also fitted a variable muffler control system to ensure an enticing soundtrack under acceleration.

At this stage there’s no indication when (or if) a dual-clutch gearbox will be offered in the i20 N.

As you’d expect, the new performance hatch also has a reconfigured suspension system, with model-specific shocks, springs and anti-roll bar, and the chassis has been reinforced at 12 different points. Buyers can also opt for a mechanical limited slip differential to keep the front wheels behaved under hard acceleration.