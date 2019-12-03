JOHANNESBURG - Hyundai is getting in on the burgeoning compact SUV market with a brand new creation called the Venue.
Going head-to-head with the Ford EcoSport, Opel Crossland X, Renault Captur and Volkswagen T-Cross, the Venue is priced between R274 900 and R369 900.
It is offered in Motion, Fluid and Glide specification grades, with all models powered by Hyundai’s 1-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol engine. Producing 88kW and 172Nm in all versions, the engine can be mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT dual-clutch automated transmission. As is the norm in this segment, the Venue is only being offered in front-wheel-drive guise.
Measuring 3995mm in length and 1770mm in width, the Venue is one of the smaller offerings in its class. It’s a similar length to the EcoSport, but somewhat wider, while boot space is listed at 350 litres.
A walk through the range