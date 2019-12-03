Hyundai Venue lands in SA to rival EcoSport, T-Cross









JOHANNESBURG - Hyundai is getting in on the burgeoning compact SUV market with a brand new creation called the Venue. Going head-to-head with the Ford EcoSport, Opel Crossland X, Renault Captur and Volkswagen T-Cross, the Venue is priced between R274 900 and R369 900. It is offered in Motion, Fluid and Glide specification grades, with all models powered by Hyundai’s 1-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol engine. Producing 88kW and 172Nm in all versions, the engine can be mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT dual-clutch automated transmission. As is the norm in this segment, the Venue is only being offered in front-wheel-drive guise. Measuring 3995mm in length and 1770mm in width, the Venue is one of the smaller offerings in its class. It’s a similar length to the EcoSport, but somewhat wider, while boot space is listed at 350 litres. A walk through the range

The Motion model kicks the range off at an affordable price point, but it sticks to the luxury and safety basics. Standard features include manual air conditioning, remote central locking, a conventional four-speaker radio with Bluetooth connectivity, multi-function steering wheel, on-board computer, electric windows and mirrors, dual front airbags, ESP stability control and ABS brakes. The base model rolls on 15-inch steel wheels.

The midrange Fluid adds 16-inch alloy wheels and chrome grille trim to the standard features tally, along with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, rear park assist with reverse camera, cruise control, auto headlights, partial leather seats, side + curtain airbags and a rear demister and wiper (which is strangely omitted from the Motion).

The Glide, which is only available with the auto transmission, tops the range with an even more extensive features range, which includes dual-zone climate control, push-button start, fog lights and a black roof.

All versions are sold with a five-year/150 000km warranty (with two-year/50 000km powertrain extension) and a three-year/45 000km service plan.

Watch this space for our driving impressions in next week’s Drive360 supplement.

Hyundai Venue pricing

1.0T Motion manual R274 900 1.0T Motion DCT R304 900 1.0T Fluid manual R309 900 1.0T Fluid DCT R339 900 1.0T Glide DCT R369 900

IOL Motoring



