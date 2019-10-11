JOHANNESBURG - Hyundai has reincarnated the Atos, and the new-generation budget hatch has just landed in South Africa, priced at R159 900 for the 1.1 Motion, which is the only derivative available at present.

This isn’t a huge saving over the Grand i10, which starts at R171 900 for the 1.0 Motion, but the Atos does have a bit more spec in it as standard, as well as a slightly more powerful engine.

That takes the form of a 1.1-litre normally aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit that produces 50kW and 99Nm (versus the Grand i10’s 48kW/94Nm 1.0 unit). The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox, and according to Hyundai the little hatch has a top speed of 155km/h, and will get from 0-100km/h in 14.4 seconds at the coast, while claimed combined consumption amounts to 5.7 litres per 100km.

When it comes to interior features, the Atos, like the Grand i10 base model, comes with all the basics, such as air conditioning, power steering, central locking, multi-function steering wheel, front electric windows, dual front airbags and ABS brakes. However, whereas the Grand i10 has a conventional radio, the Atos appears to come with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Like its predecessor, and the Grand i10, the new Atos is sourced from India, where it is known as the Santro.

The Atos will officially launch to the South African media at the end of October, so stay tuned four our driving impressions.

The table below shows how the Atos is positioned within the sub-R170 000 budget car market, but do keep in mind that it is better equipped than many of the base models listed here:

Renault Kwid 1.0 Expression R140 900
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GA R141 400
Mahindra KUV 100 1.2 K2+ R142 999
BAIC D20 1.3 Comfort R149 990
Renault Kwid 1.0 Dynamique R150 900
Datsun Go 1.2 Mid R154 500
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GL R158 400
Hyundai Atos 1.1 Motion R159 900
Suzuki Swift 1.2 GA R162 900
Kia Picanto 1.0 Start R162 995
Mahindra KUV 100 1.2 K4+ R163 999
Datsun Go 1.2 Lux R168 500
Kia Picanto 1.0 Street R169 995

IOL Motoring 