JOHANNESBURG - Hyundai has reincarnated the Atos, and the new-generation budget hatch has just landed in South Africa, priced at R159 900 for the 1.1 Motion, which is the only derivative available at present. This isn’t a huge saving over the Grand i10, which starts at R171 900 for the 1.0 Motion, but the Atos does have a bit more spec in it as standard, as well as a slightly more powerful engine.

That takes the form of a 1.1-litre normally aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit that produces 50kW and 99Nm (versus the Grand i10’s 48kW/94Nm 1.0 unit). The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox, and according to Hyundai the little hatch has a top speed of 155km/h, and will get from 0-100km/h in 14.4 seconds at the coast, while claimed combined consumption amounts to 5.7 litres per 100km.

When it comes to interior features, the Atos, like the Grand i10 base model, comes with all the basics, such as air conditioning, power steering, central locking, multi-function steering wheel, front electric windows, dual front airbags and ABS brakes. However, whereas the Grand i10 has a conventional radio, the Atos appears to come with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Like its predecessor, and the Grand i10, the new Atos is sourced from India, where it is known as the Santro.