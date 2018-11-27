Johannesburg - Hyundai’s fourth-generation Santa Fe is now on sale in South Africa, sporting a more daring design and a raft of new gadgets and safety features. Three models are on offer - Premium, Executive and Elite - and they’re priced from R599 900 to R749 900. All three feature Hyundai’s acclaimed 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, producing 142kW and 440Nm, and mated to a brand new eight-speed automatic gearbox that claims to improve efficiency by up to four percent.

While Premium and Elite models deliver their power to the front wheels, the Elite is fitted with an enhanced all-wheel-drive system, which variably controls torque distribution to the front and back wheels, as well as braking power, as needed.

The seven-seater is also more practical than before, with middle row occupants getting 38mm more legroom and those in the third row gaining 22mm of additional headroom. With the third row seat folded, the Santa Fe offers 547 litres of luggage space, which is 31 litres more than before.

All versions are fitted with a new 17.8cm touchscreen high-res infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as a reverse camera. Also standard across the range is leather seats, cruise control, climate control and six airbags.

The Executive trim grade adds driver assist gadgets like Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance (with auto-braking function), Blind Spot Detection as well as luxuries in the form of push-button start, electric adjustment for the driver’s seat, folding side mirrors and retractable rear door curtains.

Over and above all that, the Elite packs front park assist, a 17.8cm TFT digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate and steering-mounted paddle shifters. The range-topper also comes with an industry-first safety feature that can alert the driver if he or she forgets a child in the rear seat and tries to leave the car.

Prices include a five-year/150 000km warranty (with additional two-year/50 000km powertrain warranty extension), and five-year/90 000km service plan.

2.2 Premium automatic FWD R599 900 2.2 Executive automatic FWD R659 900 2.2 Elite automatic AWD R749 900

IOL Motoring



