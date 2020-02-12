Cape Town - Hyundai’s first blue-blooded performance hatch has finally touched down in South Africa, with the local media launch taking place this week, but the big question on everyone’s lips has been the price tag.
According to vehicle information specialist Duoporta, the i30 N will cost R679 900 in SA, which is just R4500 shy of the Volkswagen Golf R, and a good R110 000 more than you’ll pay for a Golf GTI.
Of course, the i30 N will have rarity value on its side and it does appear to have all the makings of a serious track day toy.
Let’s take a look at how its heart beats.
The i30 N is powered by a 2-litre direct injection turbopetrol engine that thumps out 202kW at 6000rpm, which is roughly halfway between the GTI and R, while torque is listed at 353Nm from 1450 revs, momentarily rising to 378Nm on overboost.