JOHANNESBURG - Hyundai has confirmed that its 30 N performance hatch is looking set to hit local showrooms towards the end of January 2020. Hyundai South Africa says the i30 N will only be sold through 15 selected dealers, through 'N specialists' that were specifically trained to sell this car. Owners will however be able to service the i30 N at all dealerships.

The importer is still keeping the price under wraps for now, but said that South Africans would be getting the full-fat sport package, with only the 202kW engine option being offered - and not the 184kW entry level spec that’s offered as an option in some markets.

The hot hatch is powered by a 2-litre turbopetrol engine that powers the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox as the only transmission option. The engine produces 353Nm of twisting force, but it can unleash up to 378Nm in short spurts during overboost.

How fast is it then? Hyundai quotes a 6.1-second 0-100km/h sprint time for the i30 N, with launch control activated of course, and drivers can crank up the soundtrack through the variable exhaust valve system.