Hyundai's Santa Fe gets a significant revamp, SA launch in 2021

Seoul - The Hyundai Santa Fe has been given a significant makeover, with the large SUV gaining a fresh face as well as new underpinnings, cabin tech and hybrid powertrain options.

While the new frontal design takes a leaf out of the smaller Venue’s book, the new Santa Fe is somewhat bolder with its wide 3D-patterned grille and T-shaped daytime running lights. The basic shape remains familiar, but Hyundai has widened the wheel arch claddings, while also offering a new 20-inch wheel design, and the rear end has been freshened up with new taillights, featuring horizontally-stretched graphics.

The upgraded Santa Fe also becomes the first Hyundai to be based on the company’s new third-generation platform, which is said to improve stability by moving “heavy equipment” into lower positions within the platform. Furthermore, various engineering changes are said to make the 2020 Santa Fe safer, and refinement is improved too, thanks to reinforced sound-absorbing systems in vibration-sensitive parts.

Hyundai has yet to detail the new engine range, but it does state that the Sante Fe will be available as a plug-in hybrid for the first time ever, while conventional hybrid drivetrains are also set to join the range.

The Korean carmaker has also done some spring cleaning inside, with a new lower dashboard design, redesigned centre console, 31cm digital instrument cluster and new 26cm AVN touchscreen. The vehicle also now comes with a Terrain Mode selector, which is positioned in the centre console.