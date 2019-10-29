LAS VEGAS - With the N Performance Concept, created for this year’s Sema show, Hyundai has kitted its oddball Veloster out with accessories that make it look like a genuine street racer, including a rear spoiler that’s big enough to make a Honda Civic Type R blush. While aerodynamic and chassis mods abound, there is no word on any performance mods for this Veloster, but the Veloster N that it’s based on already has some decent firepower in stock form, thanks to a 2-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 205kW and 352Nm.

Created by Hyundai’s Customisation Team, the N Performance Concept dons a range of bolt-on accessories of OEM quality and with a high potential for future aftermarket availability, the carmaker says.

There is a comprehensive body kit here, with that aforementioned rear spoiler as well as a front splitter, grille garnish, engine cover, side sills, mirror covers, rear diffuser and cat-back anodized exhaust tips.

But it’s not all aesthetic as the package includes an Extreme Racing coilover suspension system with H&R coil springs, as well as Daewon Steel anti-roll bars and WIF chassis braces positioned at the front, centre and rear.