LAS VEGAS - With the N Performance Concept, created for this year’s Sema show, Hyundai has kitted its oddball Veloster out with accessories that make it look like a genuine street racer, including a rear spoiler that’s big enough to make a Honda Civic Type R blush.

While aerodynamic and chassis mods abound, there is no word on any performance mods for this Veloster, but the Veloster N that it’s based on already has some decent firepower in stock form, thanks to a 2-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 205kW and 352Nm. 

Created by Hyundai’s Customisation Team, the N Performance Concept dons a range of bolt-on accessories of OEM quality and with a high potential for future aftermarket availability, the carmaker says.

There is a comprehensive body kit here, with that aforementioned rear spoiler as well as a front splitter, grille garnish, engine cover, side sills, mirror covers, rear diffuser and cat-back anodized exhaust tips.

But it’s not all aesthetic as the package includes an Extreme Racing coilover suspension system with H&R coil springs, as well as Daewon Steel anti-roll bars and WIF chassis braces positioned at the front, centre and rear.

Upgraded anchorage comes in the form of Alcon six-piston forged brake callipers up front, with a four-piston set-up at the back, and the car rolls on 19-inch OZ racing wheels with N branding, and shod with Pirelli P-Zero Corsa 235/35R19 tyres.

The team went all out in the cabin too, resulting in new Sabelt alcantara and carbon sports seats as well as orange accents throughout, alcantara treatment for the steering wheel, instrument panel and air vent surrounds, an aluminium gear knob, coloured seat belt webbing, sport floor mats and a red engine start button as the final garnish.

No word on production plans as yet, but a hotter version of the Veloster, with performance mods as well as accessories such as these, would give the company a very good answer to the Civic Type R and Golf R.

IOL Motoring