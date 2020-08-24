If back seats cramp your style, Rolls Royce Dawn Silver Bullet is just for you

GOODWOOD, England - The Rolls Royce Dawn is a large and prestigious convertible with seating for four people, but clearly there are a few potential customers out there that don’t want to indulge as many occupants.

Enter the Dawn Silver Bullet, which is just as large and prestigious as the regular Dawn, minus the two back seats. These have been replaced by an Aero Cowling featuring a vapour-blasted titanium finisher.

Rolls Royce will build just 50 of these Dawn Silver Bullets, which it describes as a “contemporary interpretation of the classic roadster spirit and driving experience”.

The first official images that you see above were taken on the shores of Lake Garda, which is Italy’s largest lake, as well as the perfect “natural habitat” for the Dawn Silver Bullet as far as Rolls Royce is concerned.

“Under the Italian sun, Dawn Silver Bullet lives up to its name, travelling with speed and precision,” Rolls Royce enthused.