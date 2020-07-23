Inspired by Gusheshe! BMW to launch 330is for SA market

Johannesburg - There’s no denying that the BMW 325is, otherwise known as Gusheshe, is an absolute legend in Mzansi.

Launched in 1990, the two-door 325is was a uniquely South African creation, of which only 508 were produced. Available in two versions, powered by a 2.7-litre straight six engine and offering up to 155kW (which was a great deal at that time), the ‘s’ also carved up a rich motorsport heritage with its successes in the Stannic Group N Class.

Now BMW wants to capitalise on this heritage with a reboot called the 330is Edition, and according to BMW’s local website, it is set to go on sale in South Africa shortly - and buyers can sign up here to get more information when it becomes available.

BMW hasn’t gone into any of the specifics yet, but we’re expecting that it will closely resemble the 330is prototype that was shown off at last year’s M Festival (remember when we could still attend events?). That car featured 20-inch cross-spoke alloy wheels as well as black trim for the grille and front bumper and a lip spoiler on the bootlid.

A nod to the legendary 325iS?



This is the limited edition (300 units exclusive for Mzansi) Glacier Silver metallic BMW 330is Edition sitting on 20-inch cross-spoke 794M M Performance alloy wheels with burnished black accents.



It made its debut at the 2019 BMW ///M Festival. pic.twitter.com/3HjiWUxH1K — Otsile Abuti BMW (@OtsileJT) July 15, 2020

We doubt that the 330is will actually offer more power than the stock 330i, which is motivated by a 2-litre turbopetrol with 190kW and 400Nm on tap, but it should at least get the sportiest suspension set-up that BMW can offer as well as other unique design features.