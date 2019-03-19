Bangkok - The boldly facelifted Mitsubishi Triton double cab is set to reach South African showrooms soon, but there is potentially more excitement on the way from the nameplate. We say potentially because what you see in the teaser picture above is a concept vehicle that’s set to make its debut at the Bangkok Motor Show next Tuesday, March 26, and as such there is no word yet on what the production plans might be.

But at face value, and from what we can make out from the darkened image, it looks like something that could rival the Ford Ranger Raptor, and given the hype surrounding the latter, Mitsubishi must certainly have its eye on this new niche in the bakkie market.

No word yet on what might power a Raptor-rivalling Triton, but fans would no doubt expect an upgraded version of the current 2.4-litre turbodiesel, which produces 133kW and 430Nm.

One thing a production model would definitely have is a beefed up, more off-road biased suspension set-up, including a lift kit, and a bold styling package, which will no doubt be previewed by the concept that we’re going to see shortly.

Once again, no firm production plans have been announced, but the writing is on the wall.

IOL Motoring



