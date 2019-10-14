BANGKOK, THAILAND - Isuzu’s D-Max has been given its first redesign in eight years, and the bakkie gets a bold new look for 2020 as well as revised engines and improved overall refinement.
Making greater use of high-tensile steel, the new Isuzu’s body is 20 percent more rigid than before, says Isuzu, while various improvements have been made to the suspension, steering and braking systems.
Under the bonnet, the range-topping versions get a revised version of the 4JJ1 3-litre turbodiesel, which now produces 140kW and 450Nm, up from the current model’s 130kW and 380Nm. As with the current version, the 3-litre engine is offered with a choice between six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes.
At the lower end of the line-up, Isuzu is offering a revised version of its 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine, which is currently not offered in South Africa.
Naturally, the vehicles are available in rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations, the latter receiving an enhanced 4WD system, with improved power transfer and quicker shift times between the RWD and 4WD modes as well as between high and low. An electromagnetic rear differential lock is also fitted.